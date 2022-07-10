The 2022/23 season is set to usher in the return to normality across local football and newly-promoted BOV Premier League side Marsaxlokk FC presented on Saturday the squad they hope will keep them among the top echelons of Maltese football.

Speaking to the media, team manager Peter Agius said that the club is aware of how tough the season will be and so, they have worked hard to build the squad in the best way possible.

He remarked, however, that the nucleus of players is set to be the same. The latest confirmation of this in fact, comes as midfielder Peter Xuereb extended his contract with the club on Friday.

Marsaxlokk have recently made 12 new signings as Maltese players Dale Mifsud, Timothy Tabone Desira, Uzeh Edafe, Alfred Effiong, Daniel Agius and Conor Borg have all joined the club.

