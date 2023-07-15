People need to be careful when visiting Tlett Ħofriet, Marsaxlokk Local Council said on Saturday after a part of the cliff face fell onto the beach below earlier this week.

On Thursday, a boater posted pictures to Facebook showing rubble resting on the beach at Tlett Ħofriet, Marsaxlokk following a rocky tumble.

The area is frequented by adventurous visitors who reach it by kayak or boat, or by those willing to trek down to the beach.

“Lucky escape for a boat as part of the cliff face comes crashing down today at Tlett Hofriet,” George O. Attard wrote on Facebook.

Marsaxlokk Mayor Steven Grech told Times of Malta that the area is known for such shifts.

“Nature is nature,” Grech said. “If nature feels like falling, it is going to do what it wants.”

Grech explained that, in the past, the council has told people to stay clear of the area and to be careful when going near the cliffs as rock falls are not uncommon.

But the mayor said people often ignored warnings.

When other areas were closed off after similar incidents, Grech said that people would visit regardless. They still do so today, he continued.

The local council has contacted the Public Works Ministry as they have helped the council cordon sections off in the past, Grech said.

A police spokesperson said that they received no reports of injuries from the natural incident.