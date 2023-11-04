Marsaxlokk, beaten by Birkirkara in last year’s FA Trophy, gained sweet revenge on Saturday when Yuri Messias turned in a vintage display with two goals to secure a priceless win for the southseasiders.

But it was a determined and defiant team performance that provided the foundations for a famous win.

Birkirkara had been a pale shadow of their usual selves, confirming their Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde reputation this season, they improved in the second half but could not break down Marsaxlokk whose resistance was epitomised by goalkeeper Marko Drobnjak.

