A Marsaxlokk NGO is asking the government for definite assurances that plans for a new civic centre in the school’s garden have been scrapped after Minister Carmelo Abela told residents on Facebook that it would not be going ahead.

Marsaxlokk Heritage has asked whether, in light of the government announcing the withdrawal of large development projects in neighbouring Marsascala in the run-up to the election, it would also be extending an olive branch to open spaces in Marsaxlokk.

Robert Abela on Tuesday rowed back on controversial plans to develop a yacht marina in Marsascala bay. Earlier, he promised that land in Marsascala earmarked for the American University of Malta is to return to the government.

“Marsaxlokk Heritage notes that since the election date was announced, every party, MP or contesting candidate has come up with a number of promises,” the group said in a statement.

These two massive development plans in Marsascala would have ruined the face of the village once and for all. While these two withdrawals were positive, Marsaxlokk residents are now asking for clear answers on two massive developments happening in our town.”

The group was referring to plans by the Marsaxlokk council to build a new civic centre on land currently occupied by a garden in the village primary school, where children have planted a vegetable garden.

The second is plans submitted by Marsaxlokk FC to construct a sports hostel as well as an old people’s home on land adjacent to its existing football pitch, as part of wider expansion plans. A good chunk of the land earmarked for this development is outside of the development zone and replaces part of an existing public garden.

Earlier in the week, on a Facebook post where group residents were discussing the civic centre plans, Minister Carmelo Abela chimed in to say the project “would not be happening”. He did not elaborate further on the matter.

Photo: Marsaxlokk Heritage NGO

“Most ministers confirmed that this project will not happen. Minister Carmelo Abela even went further to confirm it online in a social media post. If the project isn't going to happen, why haven't the PA plans been withdrawn by the Marsaxlokk Local Council? Is this just a vote-catching exercise?” the group said.

“During an electoral campaign where the Labour Party is promising an investment of €700 million in green spaces and open areas, will the Marsaxlokk Local Council, which has a PL majority, be stubborn and develop on the only green area in the locality? The residents deserve a clear black on white confirmation that this project will be scrapped.”

The group also expressed scepticism that no political parties or politicians had taken a stand on the sports hostel plans.

“We wonder why…” they said.

The planning applications for both of these projects, at the time of writing, are still active and are both pending a formal recommendation from the Planning Authority.