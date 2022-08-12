Updated 11.33am

Marsaxlokk's parish priest is to be charged with misappropriating funds and money laundering.

Luke Seguna is expected to be arraigned in court on Friday morning.

Sources told Times of Malta that Seguna was questioned by the police about his collection of motorcycles, which have now been seized. Officers also seized presents given to him and items of clothing, the sources said.

In a statement, the Curia said that it had placed the priest on administrative leave with immediate effect. He will remain on leave while the criminal proceedings are underway, it said.

The parish will, in the meantime, be placed under the care of an administrator appointed by Archbishop Charles Scicluna.

The archdiocese, the curia said, has offered its full cooperation to the authorities and will seek to establish whether long-standing policies related to donations have been followed by the parish priest.

It said that it would not be commenting further on the case and urged the media and public to respect the presumption of innocence, "so that justice can take its full and proper course."

Seguna was appointed to the Marsaxlokk parish in 2016. He previously served in the Żurrieq parish.