Pablo Doffo will not remain in charge of Premier League side Marsaxlokk.

The Argentine coach is coming from a positive season with the southseasiders as he not only helped them to retain their status in the BOV Premier League in the first season in the top-flight but also guided the team to the final of the IZIBET FA Trophy, only to lose to Birkirkara 2-0.

Despite his excellent results, Doffo was informed by the Marsaxlokk top hierarchy that his contract will not be extended and the club is seeking to install a new first-team coach.

“It’s time to say goodbye, I would like to thank Marsaxlokk FC for all these years when we have managed to achieve a historical promotion, keeping the team in the Premier League and reaching the final of the FA Trophy.

“Thanks to all the people that were with us on this beautiful journey."

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt