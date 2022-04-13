Marsaxlokk and Pietà Hotspurs were the final two teams added to the list of promoted sides to next season’s Premier League.

While Pembroke Athleta and Żebbug Rangers have yet to face each other in a Championship decider on April 23 for the overall winner of this year’s Challenge League, Pietà and Marsaxlokk can finally rest knowing the promotion battle, which went down until the final matchday, is now over.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta