HIBERNIANS 1

Muritala 90

MARSAXLOKK 3

Attard 18, 36; Moracci 84

HIBERNIANS

M. Jovicic-5, F. Apap-6, Thaylor-5 (46 J. Florencio-5), J. Grech-5, J. Degabriele-5.5 (61G. Mensah-5), B. Kristensen-5 (88 A. Borg), D. Vella-5 (46 A. Diakite-6), Z. Grech-5, J. Zerafa-5 (74 M. Ellul), A. Agius-5, Y. Muritala-6.

MARSAXLOKK

M. Gamonal-6, A. Attard-7 (70 T. Vella), K. Keqi-6, C. Bonanni-6, P. Xuereb-6 (85 C. Edafe), A. Ferraris-6.5 (78 V. Sanago), J. Aguilar-6, L. Aguirre-7, R. Scicluna-6, F. Moracci-6.5, D. Vukovic-6.

Referee: Ishmael Barbara

Yellow cards: Gamonal, Vukovic.

BOV player of the match: Ayrton Attard (Marsaxlokk)

Ayrton Attard struck twice as Marsaxlokk outplayed Hibs to move within two points of salvation.

Attard scored almost two identical goals against his former club as the Southseasiders took control of the match in the first half.

