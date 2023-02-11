The BOV Premier League relegation battle passes through another decisive chapter this weekend when relegation rivals Marsaxlokk and Santa Lucia go head to head at the Tony Bezzina Stadium on Sunday (kick-off 3pm).

Looking at the Premier League standings, it looks as though Marsaxlokk, who hold a commanding eight-point lead over second-from-bottom Sta Lucia may look to be within touching distance of Premier League safety.

However, a Santa Lucia victory on Sunday will surely throw the relegation race wide open with seven matches to go as it would leave the gap between the two southern sides to just five points.

Marsaxlokk have only two draws to show from their last three Premier League encounters and coach Pablo Doffo is desperate to finally see his secure a win that would be huge in their ambitions of Premier League safety.

“Everyone at the club knows how important this match is for us,” Doffo told the Times of Malta.

