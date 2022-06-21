Newly-promoted Marsaxlokk have reached an agreement to sign experienced striker Tiago Fonseca.

“We are delighted to announce that Brazilian striker Fonseca signed a new 1 year contract with the blues,” the newly-promoted side said in a statement.

The 34-year-old Brazilian striker, last season played in the Indian I-League with Real Kashmir F.C. scoring 7 goals in 9 matches.

“In Malta, Tiago played with Hibernians F.C. and Floriana F.C, winning the Premier League with the Greens.

