Newly-promoted Marsaxlokk have reached an agreement to sign experienced striker Tiago Fonseca.
“We are delighted to announce that Brazilian striker Fonseca signed a new 1 year contract with the blues,” the newly-promoted side said in a statement.
The 34-year-old Brazilian striker, last season played in the Indian I-League with Real Kashmir F.C. scoring 7 goals in 9 matches.
“In Malta, Tiago played with Hibernians F.C. and Floriana F.C, winning the Premier League with the Greens.
Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us