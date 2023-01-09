Marsaxlokk are closing in on the signing of midfielder Ryan Scicluna, the Times of Malta can confirm.

The 29-year-old midfielder has been on the books of Birkirkara for seven years and managed to help the club win a league title in 2013 and the FA Trophy in 2015.

However, in the last few years, he has struggled to secure a regular spot with the Stripes.

In fact, during the past two seasons, the hard-working midfielder had spells with Balzan and Sirens before returning to the Valley club this summer.

This season, Scicluna has failed to force his way into Giovanni Tedesco’s starting formation and the player has now come to an agreement with the Birkirkara top hierarchy to seek pastures new.

