BOV Premier League side Marsaxlokk have added another big name to their list of newly signed players with former Gzira United midfielder Nikolai Muscat as the Southseasiders are currently affecting a transfer coup ahead of the new season.

“We are thrilled to announce that 26-year-old International Maltese midfielder, Nikolai Muscat joins Marsaxlokk F.C,” a club statement read on Friday.

“On behalf of Marsaxlokk F.C. we welcome Niki within our team and wish him the best of luck!”

Muscat is coming off a successful season with the Maroons after leading the team with the captain’s armband and was one of the club’s representatives within the Malta National Team last season in Euro2024 qualifiers against North Macedonia, Italy, England, and most recently Ukraine.

