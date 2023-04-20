VALLETTA 1

Zammit 18 pen.

MARSAXLOKK 1

Attard 88

VALLETTA

C. Formosa-6, E. Ruiz-6, S. Mackay-5, T. Caruana-, A. Zammit-6 (64 J. Azzopardi), S. Dimech-5 (76 P. Ohaka), C. Gauci-6.5, E. Pena Beltre-6.5 (90 J. Mallia), F. Falcone-5 (90 K. Farrugia), L. Cremona-5 (76 Z. Barbara), J. Willy-6.

MARSAXLOKK

J. Gamonal Ruiz-6, C. Uzeh-5.5 (75 K. Dimech), T. Vella-6.5, S. Ferraris-, D. Mifsud-5 (63 A. Attard-6.5), J. Aguilar-5 ( 63 PP. Sammut), O. Carniello-6, F. Moracci-5, D. Vukovic-5, D. Agius-5, T. Fonseca-6 (46 P. Xuereb-5).

Referee: Slawomir Olucha.

BOV Player of the match: Emny Pena Beltre (Valletta).

Marsaxlokk gained a much-needed boost ahead of their crunch FA Trophy semi-final against Gżira United to deny Valletta a victorious adieu party.

Although Valletta saw more of the ball, Marsaxlokk deserved their point as they were the more determined and hard-working team, defending well and breaking forward on the counter.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt