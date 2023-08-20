BIRŻEBBUĠA  10

MARSAXLOKK 15

(3-3, 2-4, 3-4, 2-4)

Marsaxlokk shocked favourites Birżebbuga to clinch the First Division KO title.

As usual, their Montenegrin duo Nikola Moskov and Sasa Misic led the scoring statistics for the Southerners.

By contrast, Birżebbuġa were never in it, with Balazs Erdelyi, their top scorer being in the shadows.

Pierre Borg’s side also lacked effective play on the flanks.

Ironically, Birżebbuġa started solidly taking a 3-0 lead courtesy of Jacob Sciberras, Darko Brguljan and Peter Borg.

