Marsaxlokk created the biggest upset of the Izibet FA Trophy Round of 16 when the Challenge League side stunned Premier League side Sliema Wanderers 2-1 at the Centenary Stadium.

The Wanderers are passing through a very difficult spell in the BOV Premier League this season as they look destined to suffer an unexpected relegation to the Challenge League and were hopeful of moving into the latter stages of the Cup competition.

However, Marsaxlokk had other plans as the southerners were off to a blistering start in the Last 16 tie when they surged ahead after only three minutes when Augustine Caceres fired the ball home from close in.

Sliema looked stunned but gradually they managed to claw themselves back into the match and restored equilibrium on 28 minutes when Jake Engerer netted the equaliser.

