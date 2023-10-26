The Malta FA announced that the Premier League match between Marsaxlokk and Mosta, which was due to be played on Saturday at the Tony Bezzina Stadium, has been pushed back by an hour for safety reasons.

The Southerners and the Blues were due to face each other at the Tony Bezzina Stadium at 5pm, exactly after the much-awaited derby between Malta champions Ħamrun Spartans and Valletta FC.

However, it is understood that given the large crowd that is expected to throng the Tony Bezzina Stadium for the Ħamrun-Valletta match, the MFA decided to move the match for an hour later to ensure the best possible safety precautions for the fans.

“The Malta FA would like to announce the kick off time in MD6 encounter between Mosta and Marsaxlokk this Saturday has been brought back by an hour,” the MFA said in a statement.

