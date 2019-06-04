Għar l-Aħmar Bay in Marsaxlokk reopened on Tuesday after extensive works which saw the bay being replenished with sand.

It is the fourth bay to be opened in less than three weeks following a beach nourishment exercise.

In a statement, the government said it was lengthened by more than 15 metres to become longer than 100 metres. It is about 50 metres wide. Some 2,000 cubic metres of sand were dredged from tal-Magħluq zone.

The bay has been equipped with a plastic passage to make it more accessible. New showers and changing rooms, sanitary facilities, as well as several waste recycling containers were installed.

The beach will contain a berm, which is a long narrow ridge of loose material (sand, shingles, shells, jetsam, flotsam) on the backshore of a beach. The berm is to be installed once summer is over for the sand at the beach not to be washed away.

The project follows other beach nourishment exercises at St George’s Bay in Birżebbuġa, at Balluta Bay in St Julian’s and at tal-Fajtata Bay in Marsascala.

The works were carried out by the Tourism Ministry in collaboration with the Malta Tourism Authority and the Foundation for the Development of Touristic Zones.