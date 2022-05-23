Leeds manager Jesse Marsch hailed his players’ “character” as they retained their place in the Premier League by the skin of their teeth rounding off their campaign with a last gasp 2-1 win over Brentford on Sunday.

Leeds had started the final day of the season in the bottom three but it was Burnley, who went down instead of them after their six season stay in the Premier League came to an end with a 2-1 home defeat by Newcastle.

Burnley had only needed to match Leeds’s result to stay up due to a far better goal difference.

The victory meant Leeds had become the first side since Wigan in 2011 to survive after starting the final day in the bottom three.

Leeds had gone into the match hardly brimming with confidence having accrued just two points from the last 15.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta