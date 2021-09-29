American coach Jesse Marsch’s rocky start at RB Leipzig continued on Tuesday as his side suffered a major blow to their Champions League campaign with a shock 2-1 defeat at home to Club Brugge.

Underdogs Brugge fought back from a goal down to spring a surprise in Saxony and leave Leipzig bottom of a tough Group A which also includes heavyweights Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City.

“We’re in a difficult situation in the group now, but we have to stay positive. We have two games against Paris Saint-Germain, and we have to pick up points there,” goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi told broadcaster DAZN.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta