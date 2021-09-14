RB Leipzig head coach Jesse Marsch said his side may not be ready to face Manchester City in the Champions League on Wednesday after being thrashed at home by Bayern Munich.

Leipzig, last season’s Bundesliga runners up, have lost three of their first four league games after Saturday’s 4-1 home defeat to Bayern.

Marsch took charge of Leipzig this season after Julian Nagelsmann left to coach Bayern, but the American must pick his team up for their first Champions League game at Premier League holders Man City on Wednesday.

