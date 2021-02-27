Marseille fans are awaiting the arrival of Jorge Sampaoli in the hope the fiery Argentine might revive a team that has slumped down the Ligue 1 table while the club is in crisis behind the scenes.

The former European champions lie in seventh place as they prepare to host bitter rivals Lyon on Sunday, almost a month after Andre Villas-Boas was removed as coach following a row over transfer policy.

They have won just once in nine league games, jeopardising their chances of qualifying for Europe next season.

Meanwhile, the club is still reeling from the violent January attack on their training ground by several hundred protesting supporters, one of whom this week received a three-month prison sentence while 11 others were handed suspended jail terms. Organised supporters groups are also calling for unpopular president Jacques-Henri Eyraud to resign.

