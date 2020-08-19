Marseille coach Andre Villas-Boas on Wednesday urged support for the club’s players infected by coronavirus.

The club announced Tuesday the positive COVID-19 tests for three players, taking to four the number infected.

The positive tests saw the French league forced into postponing the opening match of the 2020/21 Ligue 1 season, which had been scheduled to be between Marseille and Saint-Etienne on Friday.

