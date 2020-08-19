Marseille coach Andre Villas-Boas on Wednesday urged support for the club’s players infected by coronavirus.
The club announced Tuesday the positive COVID-19 tests for three players, taking to four the number infected.
The positive tests saw the French league forced into postponing the opening match of the 2020/21 Ligue 1 season, which had been scheduled to be between Marseille and Saint-Etienne on Friday.
Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports brought to you by Times of Malta.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us