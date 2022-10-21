A supporter of French football club Marseille was on Friday charged with attempted murder for firing a distress rocket which seriously injured a German fan during a Champions League game last month.

The 26-year-old man admitted “being the author of the projectile shot towards the visitors’ parking lot” during the match against Eintracht Frankfurt in the southern French port city on September 13, local prosecutors said.

On Friday, the accused was released by the judge, a decision which French prosecutors have appealed.

