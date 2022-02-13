Arkadiusz Milik came off the bench to score the winner as Marseille edged Metz 2-1 to consolidate their second place in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

Paris Saint-Germain remain runaway leaders on 59 points after their 1-0 win over Rennes on Friday.

Marseille have 46 points and their south coast rivals Nice are third on 42 after a 2-0 defeat at Lyon on Saturday.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta