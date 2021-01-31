Marseille hit out at a “frenzy of violence” as their game against Rennes in France’s Ligue 1 on Saturday was postponed after hundreds of angry supporters broke into the club’s training ground and caused widespread damage in a protest.

The hardcore Ultras, who were demonstrating against the club leadership and the team’s poor recent run of results, assembled in the afternoon in front of Marseille’s La Commanderie training ground, throwing smoke bombs and firecrackers.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the sports website by Times of Malta