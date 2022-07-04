French Ligue 1 giants Marseille on Monday named ex-Croatia international Igor Tudor as their new coach on a two-year deal to replace Jorge Sampaoli.

Tudor coached Verona in Serie A last season, leading the club to ninth in Italy’s top flight. He stepped down after failing to come to an agreement on how to build on that impressive finish.

“I think we have found what we need in Igor Tudor, and I am happy to welcome him to our club,” Marseille’s American owner Frank McCourt said in a statement.

