Marseille announced the signing of 25-year-old Senegalese international Ismaila Sarr late Monday, further strengthening their front line following the arrival of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The winger is reported to have joined the French club on a five-year contract following a 13 million euro ($14.4 million) deal, although there was no official confirmation from Marseille.

Sarr is the second big-name signing to arrive at the Stade Velodrome in recent days after Aubameyang joined on a free transfer from Chelsea last week.

The arrival of two forwards casts further doubt on the future of Alexis Sanchez. Out of contract since the end of June, the Chilean attacker has not yet committed to extending his stay on the south coast.

