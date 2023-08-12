Portuguese striker Vitinha struck the winner as Marseille came from behind to beat Reims 2-1 on Saturday in their opening game of the Ligue 1 season.

Japan international Junya Ito volleyed Reims ahead early at the Velodrome but Morocco midfielder Azzedine Ounahi curled in a brilliant equaliser from 25 yards.

Ito had the ball in the net again before half-time but saw his effort ruled out after replays showed the ball went out of play in the build-up.

Vitinha, who signed from Braga in January, scrambled home with just over 15 minutes left as Marseille bounced back from their midweek defeat in the Champions League.

Marseille lost 1-0 away to Greek side Panathinaikos in new coach Marcelino’s first game and must overturn that deficit on Tuesday in order to stay in the hunt for a place in the group stage.

