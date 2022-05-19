Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara earned a first call-up to the France squad on Thursday, replacing the injured Paul Pogba for a series of UEFA Nations League matches in June.

Manchester United star Pogba has been out for a month with a calf injury and will not play again for his club before his contract expires at the end of the season.

Coach Didier Deschamps has therefore opted to give a first chance to Kamara, the 22-year-old defensive midfielder who is set to leave Marseille in the close season as his contract is also due to expire.

Kamara had been linked with a call-up by Senegal, for whom he was eligible through his father, but will now hope to stake his claim for a place in the World Cup holders’ squad as they prepare to defend their title in Qatar in November and December.

