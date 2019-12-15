This year marks the 100th anniversary since Marsovin planted its first seeds in the winemaking sector in Malta. To commemorate this milestone, Marsovin organised a series of events throughout the year leading to its grand finale held at one of Malta’s leading fine dining restaurants, the de Mondion Restaurant, housed in The Xara Palace Relais & Chateaux in Mdina.

To celebrate this special occasion, Marsovin invited the two Michelin-starred chef Emanuele Scarello from Ristorane Agli Amici to prepare a six-course dinner together with Xara Catering’s acclaimed group chef de cuisine Kevin Bonello, hence the title of the night: ‘The Four Hands Dinner’.

On both wintry evenings, Scarello, awarded Best Italian Chef 2013 by Corriere della Sera, joined Infinitely Xara’s group chef de cuisine to create six delectable dishes, which the de Mondion’s sommelier paired with the best Marsovin wines, including 2012 Cassar de Malte Brut en Magnum, 2004 Grand Maitre en Magnum, 2015 Guze Shiraz and naturally, the 100th anniversary wine.

Infinitely Xara is the operating company of The Xara Palace Relais & Chateaux, The de Mondion Restaurant, The Xara Lodge, Palazzo de Piro, The Medina Restaurant and Trattoria AD 1530.