Marsovin CEO, Jeremy Cassar presents donation to H.E. The Noble Daniel de Petri Testaferrata president of the Maltese Association Sovereign Military Order of Malta.

Marsovin donates a sum of money from the production of each vintage of Grand Maître to the Maltese Association Sovereign Military Order of Malta which the order uses for charitable purposes. A commitment which Marsovin has maintained towards the order since the first vintage in 1998.

Grand Maître is a collectable boutique wine produced by appointment to the MASMOM. Every year, the label of this wine is dedicated to a different Grand Master in chronological order of succession, the first one being Fra Philippe Villiers de L’Isle Adam for the 1998 vintage.

The Cabernet Sauvignon and Cabernet Franc grapes used to produce Grand Maître come from a privately owned single estate, Għajn Riħana, which is in the same area where the last battle of the Great Siege between the Knights of the Order of St John was fought against the Turks in 1565.

This wine continues to forge Marsovin’s reputation with red wine drinkers by combing the intense fruit character of the Merlot with the structure of the Cabernet Sauvignon.