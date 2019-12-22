2019 marks the 100th anniversary since Marsovin planted its first seeds in the winemaking sector in Malta. To commemorate this milestone, the winery has organised a series of events throughout the year leading to its grand finale, a two-Michelin star celebration dinner held at the Xara Palace Relais & Châteaux in Mdina.

Marsovin has throughout the years supported many charitable institutions, one of which is the Maltese Association Sovereign Military Order of Malta (Masmom).

The Mdina event provided the perfect platform to present a donation, also as a symbol of the long-standing relationship between Marsovin and Masmom.

Jeremy Cassar, CEO at Marsovin Winery, presented the donation to Marchesino Daniel de Petri Testaferrata, the president of Masmom.

The amount donated is a value of every bottle of wine sold of Marsovin’s flagship wine, Grand Maître.

Grand Maître is a wine dedicated to the Grand Masters of Malta by official appointment to Masmom. Every year it is dedicated to a different grand master in chronological order, the first one being Philippe Villiers de L’Isle Adam for the 1998 vintage.