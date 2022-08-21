Marsovin Winery has exported its award-winning wine La Valette White to Systeme U – a French retailer cooperative with over 1,000 hypermarkets and supermarkets across France.

La Valette is a well-established wine in Malta, first launched in 1964, with a label designed by one of Malta’s best-known artists, Envin Cremona.

Since then, the wine has remained a favourite among many Maltese.

La Valette White is produced with locally grown grapes − mainly Chardonnay, Trebbiano, Moscato and Girgentina − from family-owned vineyards across Malta, classified as an IGT Maltese islands white wine.

“As Maltese wine producers, we are extremely proud that a retailer with over 1,000 establishments across France has chosen to sell our product,” Jeremy Cassar, CEO at Marsovin, said.

“It is a great achievement for us as we continue to put our small country on the wine map in such a prestigious wine-making country such as France.”

Marsovin produces an extensive selection of Maltese wines, with many prestigious wines such as Grand Maitre, Marnisi and Primus.

Last year, the winery won the bronze medal at the Best Wine Awards 2021.