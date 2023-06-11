Marsovin’s upcoming wine event, Antonin Under the Stars, will take place at the picturesque Ramla Valley Estate in Gozo on August 4 and 5 and promises to be a unique wine experience for all who attend.

The event is named after Marsovin’ s flagship white wine Antonin Blanc, made from grapes grown on the very same estate. It will celebrate the grape harvest for vintage 2023 and will offer patrons a chance to experience the idyllic setting of the vineyard under a starlit sky.

The Ramla Valley Estate is located at the base of the hill leading to Ramla Bay in Gozo. The vineyard is protected by hills that shield the vines from strong winds. The proximity of the sea creates a refreshing breeze that helps to moderate the hot summer temperatures and preserve acidity levels in the grapes. Planted in 2001, the estate spans 4.2 hectares of land and features 18,000 vines, exclusively of the chardonnay variety.

For both nights, a guided vineyard tours will be held by Marsovin’ s wine specialists between 7 and 8pm, half an hour before the event’s official opening time, for those who wish to further explore the vineyard.

Ta’ Frenċ will be providing delectable catering throughout the evening, and local band Swing Nuages will be providing musical entertainment.

Guests will have the opportunity to taste premium wines made from grapes grown on the estate, including Antonin Blanc and Blanc de Cheval, as well as an additional selection of wines produced by Marsovin.

A limited number of tickets are available for purchase at €55 per person including VAT. The ticket price includes entrance, optional vineyard tour, a wine glass to take home, food catered by Ta’ Frenċ, swing and jazz music, and Marsovin premium wines all throughout the evening.

Tickets can be purchased online from https://marsovinwinery.com/events/.