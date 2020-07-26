On August 21 and 22, Marsovin will be once again be holding a unique wine event in their picturesque Ramla Valley Estate in Gozo. The event, titled Antonin Under the Stars, is named after the award-winning wine Antonin Blanc, made from grapes grown on the very same estate.

The event also celebrates the much-awaited grape harvest for vintage 2020, while also giving patrons the opportunity to experience the idyllic setting of Marsovin’s Gozitan vineyard.

For those who wish to further experience and explore the vineyard, guided tours will be held between 7 and 8pm by Marsovin’s wine specialists. Tours start half an hour before the event’s official opening time.

Marsovin will be following the guidelines recommended by the health authorities for outdoor events, and the attendance capping will be reduced significantly to ensure there is ample space for people to move around. For this reason, those who wish to attend are advised to book early as ticket sales will be restricted.

Music and cuisine

The aim of such events is to bring together the very best of Maltese culture, be it quality wines, food and music. Marsovin has engaged a great line-up of bands to keep patrons entertained. Cutting-edge blues band Vinyl Paradise will perform on August 21, while popular swing band Swing Nuages will perform on August 22. Beppe’s Restaurant, Sannat, renowned as one of Gozo’s leading restaurants, will be offering mouth-watering food creations to compliment the wide selection of Marsovin premium wines available on the night.

Tickets

A limited number of tickets is available on sale on a first-come, first-served basis at €30 per person. The price includes entrance, the vineyard tour between 7 and 8pm, a wine glass to use during the event and take home, and Marsovin’s premium wine throughout the evening.

Wines served on the two nights will include Antonin Blanc and Blanc de Cheval, both of which are made at Ramla Valley Estate, along with other Marsovin premium wines. Food is not included in the ticket price. Transport from the Mġarr ferry to Ramla will be organised at a minimal fee. Entry to the event is limited to the drinking legal age of 17 and over.

Tickets may be purchased online from www.marsovinwinery.com.