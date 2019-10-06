Marsovin’s Grand Maître 2017, Annata Fra Adrien de Wignacourt, will be released tomorrow. This is the 20th vintage of the prized Grand Maître, which also coincides with the 100th anniversary of the acclaimed winery.

Produced from grapes grown in Marsovin’s private estate – Għajn Riħana – situated between Bidnija hills and Wardija in the north. The vineyard is densely planted with 14,000 vines of two noble French grape varieties, made up of equal quantities of Cabernet Sauvignon and Cabernet Franc.

The arid land and clay-rich, calcareous soil provide a tough growing environment for these vines. The yields from this estate generally produce very concentrated full-bodied wines of intense fruit and aromatic character. Following vinification, the unfiltered wine is aged in new oak barriques for over 12 months in the Marsovin cellars prior to bottling.

Marsovin’s Grand Maître is a wine dedicated to the Grand Masters of Malta by special appointment to the Maltese Association Sovereign Military Order of Malta. Each vintage is dedicated to a different Grand Master in chronological order, the first one being Philippe Villiers de L’Isle Adam for the 1998 vintage.

This vintage is dedicated to Grand Master Annata Fra Adrien de Wignacourt, the 63rd Prince and Grand Master of the Order of Malta. A premium blend of Cabernet Sauvignon and Cabernet Franc is what makes Grand Maître, a wine produced from hand-picked grapes harvested from Għajn Riħana.

The 2017 vintage was characterised by lower than average rainfall during the winter months followed by exceptionally warm weather in spring and higher than average temperatures during the summer months. The resultant wine portrays a specific vintage style of its own in that it is an already approachable wine having smooth, well balanced tannins and a distinctive complex bouquet of amarena cherries and new oak nuances.

For information, call Mar­sovin Cellars on 2366 2445 or e-mail cellars@marsovinwinery.com.