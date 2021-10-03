Marsovin’s Grand Maître 2019, ‘Annata Fra Marc’Antonio Zondadari’ is to be released on Tuesday, October 5. It will be the 22nd vintage of the prized flagship wine produced by the Maltese premium winery.

The wine is produced by special appointment to the Maltese Association Sovereign Military Order of Malta. Each vintage is dedicated to a different grand master in chronological order, the first one being Philippe Villiers de L’Isle Adam for the 1998 vintage.

Grand Maître is produced from grapes grown on Marsovin’s private estate at Għajn Riħana. The vineyard is densely planted with 14,000 vines of two noble French grape varieties, made up of equal quantities of Cabernet Sauvignon and Cabernet Franc.

The arid land and clay-rich, calcareous soil provide a tough growing environment for these vines. The low yields from this estate generally produce very concentrated full-bodied wines of intense fruit and aromatic character. Following vinification, the unfiltered wine is aged in new oak barriques for over 12 months in the Marsovin Cellars prior to bottling.

The 2019 vintage was characterised by rather abnormal conditions for the Maltese islands. Winter months were rather cold and exceptionally windy, while rainfall was average. Spring had milder temperature than average, resulting in a slower grape maturity and leading to the latest grape harvest on record.

The resultant wine portrays the typical characteristics of this vineyard together with a specific vintage style: concentrated red fruit aromas, with nuances of jammy fruit, hints of sweet spice like cinnamon and a touch of mint on the palate; an elegant, creamy mouthfeel with soft tannins and well-integrated new French oak on the finish.

For information and orders, call the Marsovin Cellars on 7923 1919 or send an e-mail to cellars@marsovinwinery.com.