Marsovin Winery has released Grand Maître 2021, ‘Fra’ Ramon Despuig’. This vintage marks the 24th edition of the flagship wine.

Produced under the exclusive appointment of the Maltese Association Sovereign Military Order of Malta, Grand Maître pays homage to a different grand master in chronological order. The 2021 vintage honours Fra’ Ramon Despuig.

The handpicked Cabernet Sauvignon and Cabernet Franc grapes originate from Għajn Riħana, Marsovin’s private estate located in the Għajn Rihana valley, between Mosta and Bidnija.

The terroir provides the perfect environment for the growth of these noble French grape varieties, with 10,000 vines thriving in arid land and clay-rich calcareous soil.

“Grand Maître symbolises Marsovin’s commitment and passion to winemaking and viticulture, as well as its appreciation and respect towards the Sovereign Military Order of Malta,” said Jeremy Cassar, CEO and fourth generation member of the Cassar family.

Although the 2021 vintage started with an early downpour in autumn followed by a warm winter, spring brought a cold spell, delaying bud bursts. While the temperature eventually picked up, it led to a very hot summer, resulting in harvesting being as late as early October.

The deep ruby-coloured wine has characteristics of a fine wine that would age well. The nose detects fruity essence, mainly black cherries, and raspberries, balanced with hints of sweet spice.

The palate follows suit with a full-bodied structure that contains elements of oak and vanilla.

