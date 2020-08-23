For the first time in Maltese winemaking history, Marsovin produced a Méthode Traditionelle Brut Rosé sparkling wine. This special edition wine has been named 101 Brut Rosé, representing the number of years since the winery was first established.

Interestingly, this wine has been produced from a blend of Malta’s indigenous grape variety Ġellewża and selected Chardonnay grapes. The winery has built a tradition in optimising the use of the Ġellewża grape variety.

Jeremy Cassar from Marsovin said: “As a Maltese wine producer we are proud of the result achieved, especially since it is a first for Maltese winemaking history. In fact, because we are so proud of the result, we have decided to label the wine as a special edition wine. The name 101 represents the number of years of the family’s winemaking history.”

101 Brut Rosé is made using the traditional sparkling rosé winemaking method used in other regions around Europe such as Champagne, Cava, Franciacorta and Trentino. After the first fermentation of the grape juice, a process known as the assemblage takes place. This entails the careful blending of the different base wines to form a cuvée which gives the desired aromas and character of the wine before undergoing secondary fermentation and further ageing in the bottle.

The méthode traditionelle is a rigorous and intense process which entails at least 12 months wine maturing on the yeast lees in the bottle prior to disgorgement.

This vintage 2018 is invitingly refreshing with a fine natural sparkle, a complex and elegant bouquet with lingering floral and fragrant berry notes.

101 Brut Rosé is available for sale in all leading wine retail outlets and on www.marsovinwinery.com.