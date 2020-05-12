Marsovin has announced the cancellation of the popular Marsovin Summer Wine Festival, which is usually held at Hastings Gardens, Valletta. The decision was taken in view of the current COVID-19 situation.

The much anticipated Marsovin Summer Wine festival was in its 13th year and as always one of the greatly awaited summer events, which has become a fixture in the Maltese local calendar.

The Marsovin Summer Wine Festival entails many months of rigorous planning to be able to provide a qualitative experience to its patrons. As a consequence Marsovin was unable to organise the event due to the uncertainty of the current situation – the winery did not feel that it could commit to organising an event of such large scale without knowing the outcome for the coming summer months.

Jeremy Cassar, Marsovin’s CEO said: “This decision was taken with a heavy heart as we know many people will be disappointed by this news. We look forward to the 13th edition of the wine festival in 2021. We will use this precious time to plan ahead to make the Marsovin Summer Wine more special.”