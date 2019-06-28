Marsovin is back with its annual wine festival at Hastings Gardens, Valletta, from Friday to Sunday. This year’s event is more special as the winery is celebrating its centenary.

The festival will feature daily performances by some of Malta’s top entertainers and a wide selection of over 30 certified DOK- and IĠT-quality wines from grapes grown around Malta and Gozo.

Visitors will be given Marsovin’s limited edition 100th anniversary premium wine glass to use during the event and to take home as a token of the occasion.

The wine will be served from bars spread across the gardens and a token system will encourage patrons to taste and enjoy the selection of quality wines available without over-consuming.

There will also be a dedicated educational wine area that will offer fun and interactive ways for guests to learn more about wine. This section is ideal for viticulture novices and enthusiasts. It will feature a blind tasting of a selection of wines, followed by a detailed explanation of each one, and the opportunity to win a prize. To book a place, e-mail cellars@marsovinwinery.com.

Various restaurants and caterers will be showcasing their cuisine in a small but tempting selection of dishes. Asian fusion restaurant Temptasian will man a sushi bar; Eat Me I’m Famous will offer freshly-made pizza; The Palace Hotel will be present with premium cold cuts and cheeses; Fat Louie’s will serve a few signature dishes; and The Pulled Meat Company will prepare Maltese dishes.

Performing artists this year will include Red Electrick, The Travellers and The New Victorians, multi-instrumentalist and singer/ songwriter Matthew James; up-and-coming band Royals, and Analise & Band will be singing along to some popular tunes.

A €20 fee per person will be charged upon entry. Wine to­kens can be exchanged at all the festival’s wine bars in the form of a taster, by the glass or bottle. Entry tickets can also be bought in ad­vance from The Master Cellar in Naxxar and Marsovin Cellars in Paola.

For more information visit www.marsovinwinefestival.com, call 2366 2383, 2366 2382 or 2182 4918 or e-mail info@marsovinwinery.com.