This year marks the 100th anniversary since Marsovin planted its first seeds in the winemaking sector in Malta. To mark this milestone, Marsovin has organised a series of events throughout the year leading to its grand finale to be held on December 2 and 3 at the de Mondion restaurant in Mdina.

For this special occasion Marsovin has invited the two Michelin-starred chef Emanuele Scarello from Ristorante Agli Amici, to prepare a six-course dinner in collaboration with the acclaimed chef de cuisine Kevin Bonello.

Ristorante Agli Amici, situated in Udine, was established by Scarello’s family in 1887, and its renowned success is attributed to hard work, relentless commitment and immense passion.

Scarello and his restaurant Agli Amici were awarded the first ‘star’ in 2000 and the second one in 2013.

It is the only restaurant in the region of Friuli Venezia Giulia to be awarded the two ‘stars’ by Michelin Guide, included in Michelin’s Le Soste, and also recognised with three ‘hats’ on Le Guida de L’Espresso. According to Il Corriere della Sera, in 2013 Scarello was referred to as the best Italian chef.

Agli Amici is the first and only Relais & Chateaux in Friuli Venezia Giulia, and it is only natural that The Xara Palace Relais & Chateaux lends itself perfectly to this event, a five-star boutique hotel nestled within Mdina’s centuries-old bastions, with de Mondion Restaurant being the jewel in the crown.

The Xara Palace Relais & Chateaux director Justin Zammit Tabona said: “We are proud to be involved and associated with this event. Relais and Chateaux aim to provide unique gastronomic experiences; we feel that this event will be made all the more memorable with the help of Emanuele Scarello as well the reputable quality wine of Marsovin.”

Jeremy Cassar, Marsovin’s CEO and great-grandson of the brand’s original founder, said: “We are proud of the name Marsovin has made for itself over the past 100 years. It is thanks to the persistence and dedication of all those involved that we have achieved this milestone.”

He added: “We want to end this year’s calendar of events with something exclusive, unlike any of the other events we have organised so far. We are absolutely confident that with chef Emanuele Scarello teaming up with chef Kevin Bonello, and Xara Palace, those who attend this celebration dinner will surely enjoy a truly unique experience.”

The evening will begin in the Xara Palace’s atrium where, upon arrival, guests will be greeted with Marsovin’s Cassar de Malte Methode Traditionelle sparkling wine, served from 1.5l Magnum bottles. Following this, guests will be served six culinary creations exceptionally paired with Marsovin’s premium and boutique wines, including the limited edition 100th anniversary wine which, on this special occasion, will be served from a 5l bottle.

Booking is on a first-come, first-served basis. The event will be at the price of €150 per person. To reserve a table, call The Xara Palace Relais & Chateaux on 2145 0560 or e-mail info@xaracollection.com.