Marsovin Winery has recently released a new logo with the release of its 2021 vintage.

Founded in 1919 by Chev. Anthony Cassar, Marsovin has continuously strived not only to improve the quality of its produce but also its brand image, in order to have a streamlined high-quality product from beginning to end that respects the story and heritage of the winery.

Its logo was adapted over the years to reflect the changes in style and design of wine bottle labels and remain relevant to the winery’s desired image. The latest logo features a more refined crest, while the word ‘Marsovin’ has a more sophisticated and modern design.

Marsovin's new logo

Malta’s favourable climatic conditions but also to the stringent controls maintained by Marsovin’s team of winemakers and viticulture experts ensure the wines’ optimum quality.

Marsovin has set made major inroads in viticulture and winemaking in Malta, establishing the current high standards which are also enjoyed on international levels.