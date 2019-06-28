Marnisi Under the Stars – The Marsovin Grape Harvest Feast will be taking place on Tuesday and Wednesday at the winery’s Marnisi Estate in Marsaxlokk.

The event forms part of a series of celebrations the winery has organised this year to commemorate its 100th anniversary milestone. The winery will also be celebrating the start of the grape harvest for vintage 2019, while also giving patrons the opportunity to taste the wines produced from the Marnisi Estate in the idyllic setting of the vineyard.

A swing style band Swing Nuages will be performing on Tuesday while gypsy-jazz band Hot Club of Valletta will be performing on Wednesday. Delectable food will be supplied.

A limited amount of tickets have been released and will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis. Tickets will include entrance, vineyard tour, a limited edition 100th anniversary wine glass to take home and Marsovin premium wine all throughout the evening. Wines served will also include premium Antonin Noir and Marnisi, both of which are made from grapes grown on the very same Marnisi Estate.

Tickets can be purchased online from www.ticketline.com.mt or directly from the Marsovin Cellars by calling 2366 2445 or 7923 1919. The event also gives patrons the opportunity to admire the vineyard at the peak of its annual lifecycle. For those who wish to have a closer look, guided vineyard tours will also be held between 7 and 8pm by Marsovin’s wine specialists. Tours start half an hour before the event official opening time.