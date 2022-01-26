Manchester United striker Anthony Martial has completed a six-month loan move to Sevilla, the clubs announced on Tuesday, as the France international looks to revive his career in La Liga.

Martial will join Sevilla’s title charge in Spain, with the club in second place and trailing Real Madrid by four points.

The 26-year-old told United’s interim coach Ralf Rangnick that he wanted to leave in January after growing frustrated with a lack of playing opportunities.

Rangnick then accused Martial of refusing to travel to a game against Aston Villa earlier this month, a claim Martial refuted.

