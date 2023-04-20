Anthony Martial was shipped out on loan to Sevilla last season with his Manchester United career seemingly at an end, but the Frenchman has returned to prominence in time for a Europa League reunion with the Spanish club.

An injury to Marcus Rashford means Martial will likely lead United’s attack on his return to the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Thursday with a place in the Europa League semi-finals on the line.

Two late United own goals in the first leg at Old Trafford have left the tie against the Europa League specialists finely poised at 2-2.

Martial played a major part as United shot into a 2-0 lead thanks to Marcel Sabitzer’s double inside the first 21 minutes.

But the Austrian midfielder could be one of a number of players unavailable to Erik ten Hag for the return leg, putting pressure on Martial to step up.

Read the full story on sportsdesk.com.mt...