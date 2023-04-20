Anthony Martial was shipped out on loan to Sevilla last season with his Manchester United career seemingly at an end, but the Frenchman has returned to prominence in time for a Europa League reunion with the Spanish club.
An injury to Marcus Rashford means Martial will likely lead United’s attack on his return to the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Thursday with a place in the Europa League semi-finals on the line.
Two late United own goals in the first leg at Old Trafford have left the tie against the Europa League specialists finely poised at 2-2.
Martial played a major part as United shot into a 2-0 lead thanks to Marcel Sabitzer’s double inside the first 21 minutes.
But the Austrian midfielder could be one of a number of players unavailable to Erik ten Hag for the return leg, putting pressure on Martial to step up.
Read the full story on sportsdesk.com.mt...
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us