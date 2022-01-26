Anthony Martial said on Wednesday he is fit and ready to play immediately for Sevilla after joining on a six-month loan deal from Manchester United.

Martial has only started two Premier League games for United this season and the 26-year-old forward has made just one appearance this year, after coming off the bench against West Ham last weekend.

“I’m ready to play,” said Martial at his official presentation in Seville on Wednesday.

