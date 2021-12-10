Anthony Martial wants to leave Manchester United in the January transfer window after struggling to get game time at Old Trafford this season, according to his agent.

The 26-year-old France forward, who joined United from Monaco in 2015, has started only two Premier League games this season and has scored just once.

Martial’s representative, Philippe Lamboley, executive director of USFA Management, told Sky Sports News: “Anthony wishes to leave the club in January.

“He just needs to play. He doesn’t want to stay in January and I will speak to the club soon.”

