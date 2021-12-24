Sliema Wanderers have announced the signing of Martin Davis, on a loan deal from Gżira United.

The Jamaican winger has decided to leave the Maroons during the January transfer window in a bid for more regular football and will now continue the 2021-22 campaign with the Wanderers who are keen to move out of the relegation zone.

“We are very pleased to announce that Jamaican Winger Martin Davis has signed for the Blues on-loan till the end of the season,” the Wanderers said in a statement.

“The 25-year-old will be available for selection as from next January and will be surely adding a lot of quality to our attacking setup. Welcome to Sliema!!”

