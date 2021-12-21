Sliema Wanderers have reached an agreement with Gżira United to take winger Martin Davis on loan for the rest of the season.

The Jamaican winger was a regular member of Darren Abdilla’s team at the start of the season but as the weeks passed the player has failed to keep a regular place in the team.

With the Maroons keen to give an opportunity to the young player for more first-team opportunities they have agreed to let him move to another Premier League club.

Sliema Wanderers immediately made clear their intentions to take the talented winger for the rest of the season and an agreement was finally reached on Tuesday.

